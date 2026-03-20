Speaking outside the White House, the US President reacted to the announcement from ministers

Donald Trump has slammed the UK's "very late" decision to allow American forces to strike Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has slammed the UK's "very late" decision to allow American forces to strike Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking outside the White House, the US President reacted to the announcement from ministers. Trump told reporters: “Well, it's been a very late response from the UK. "I'm surprised because the relationship is so good, but this has never happened before. They were really pretty much our first ally all over the world. First ally. And they didn't want us to use the [Chagos] island, the so-called island, which for some reason they gave up rights to it. "And I was a little surprised at the UK to be honest with you. They should have acted a lot faster.” Read More: Starmer calls for deal with Iran as Middle East war 'puts added pressure on cost of living' amid surging prices Read More: Caller Khalid has some views on the US-Iran war that Tom finds 'ridiculous'

The tail section of a ballistic missile fired from Iran, sticks out of the ground at a vineyard in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights on March 20, 2026. Picture: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Ministers confirmed on Friday that the United States has been allowed to use British bases for "collective self-defence" in the Middle East. They condemned the targeting of international shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which risks pushing "the region further into crisis". Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that he recognises the "pressure on families" as the war drives up prices on energy. The PM had previously said the UK will not be drawn into the wider war in the Middle East amid mounting concerns over US demands, with UK defence secretary John Healey vowing to “step up” defensive support for Gulf states, including Qatar. A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Ministers met this afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and Iran’s targeting of unarmed commercial shipping, civilian infrastructure including oil and gas facilities and its blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. Read more: Sir Mark Rowley calls for 'strict and clear laws' on 'pro-Iran' protests as he warns Tehran poses 'very real' threat to UK