Trump in 'deciding mode' as Iran and US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict
Mr Trump reportedly described his options as “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal"
Donald Trump has warned Iran it could face devastating consequences as tensions rise across the Middle East.
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Speaking to Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst by phone on Sunday, the US President said he was in “deciding mode” and claimed “very big things” could happen soon.
Mr Trump described his options as “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal”.
He added: “My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave.”
However, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian expected in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said he would be open to meeting him, the Fox reporter added.
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The comments came as Mr Trump returned to Washington from Camp David a day earlier than planned and without any explanation.
Regional tensions also intensified after Iran-backed Houthi forces fired a ballistic missile towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
Video footage circulating online showed a large plume of black smoke close to the main international airport following explosions overnight.
Saudi Arabia has not commented directly on the reported strike, although a Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted other attacks on the kingdom.
US diplomatic missions across the Middle East issued security alerts, advising Americans to remain vigilant and prepare for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
Iran’s central military command said it had received information that the US, supported by unnamed regional countries, was preparing to resume military action against Tehran.
It warned that any US attack would trigger sustained retaliation against American bases and interests across the region.
The statement added that countries helping US action against Iran would be considered parties to the conflict.
It comes as Iran reportedly activated “Code 100” - said to be its highest military alert level involving the Revolutionary Guard, regular army and security services.
The latest threats come amid mounting economic pressure across the region.
Iran has maintained restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for Gulf oil exports, while Houthi advances in Yemen have raised fears over trade through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.