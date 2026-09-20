Donald Trump has warned Iran it could face devastating consequences as tensions rise across the Middle East.

Speaking to Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst by phone on Sunday, the US President said he was in “deciding mode” and claimed “very big things” could happen soon.

Mr Trump described his options as “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal”.

He added: “My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave.”

However, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian expected in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said he would be open to meeting him, the Fox reporter added.

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