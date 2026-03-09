Donald Trump has said the US has not "won enough" in Iran, as he claimed that the conflict will be over "pretty quickly" during a press conference. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn and Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump has said the US has not "won enough" in Iran, as he claimed that the conflict will be over "pretty quickly" during a press conference.

Speaking after he addressed Republican colleagues in Florida, the President lauded the US's war effort in Iran. He said that "we've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough. We go forward, more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all." Trump also described the conflict, which began more than ten days ago, as "a little excursion".

He told reporters: "We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some evil. Then, I think you'll see it's going to be a short-term excursion." In a characteristically long-winded press conference, Trump also expressed his disappointment that Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, had been named as Iran's new Supreme Leader after his father waas killed in US-Israeli strikes last week. Trump said: "We're disappointed, it's going to lead more of the same problem for their country. I'm disappointed with their decision." "I like the idea of internal - and eternal - come to think of it. It works well. "We've proven that in Venezuela, with the woman, Delcy, she's doing a great job, there's no disruption.

"In Iraq - everyone got fired, the military, the politicians, and they turned into ISIS. We don't want that. "They talk about the son of the Shah, he hasn't been there in many, many years. "We have a formula, Venezuela, smart country, we've taken out 100million barrels of oil which is now in Houston which is being taken care of and made so beautiful in refineries." Trump's latest address came shortly after he confirmed he had spoken to Russia's president Vladimir Putin about the war. According to Trump, Putin was "very impressed" by what he saw with the Iran war when the pair spoke on Monday.

