President Donald Trump "screamed at aides for hours" after two American pilots had gone missing in Iran - prompting Trump to be "kept out the room" during the rescue mission.

An F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Good Friday, prompting a high-stakes mission to rescue the airmen.

Trump's fears about how the war was panning out "were ramping up" and he "screamed at aides for hours" after finding out the airmen were missing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One crew member was quickly rescued by U.S. forces after ejecting the plane before it went down. The second crew member spent 24 tense hours behind enemy lines before being extracted.

"Images of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis - one of the biggest international policy failures of a presidency in recent times - had been looming large in his mind,” one senior administration official said.

The Iran hostage crisis started when 66 Americans, including diplomats and other civilian personnel, were taken hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran - prompting a 444-day diplomatic standoff.

Consequently, Trump reportedly was not allowed in the rescue-mission room.

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