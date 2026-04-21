Donald Trump has extended the Iran war ceasefire, hours before the agreement was set to expire.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the President said that he had agreed to a request from the Iranian regime to extend the agreement.

It had been due to expire on Wednesday.

The President said his agreement to extend the truce stemmed from the fact that the Iranian regime had been "seriously fractured" by the war, and this means they need time to put forward an agreed peace proposal to the US.

Mr Trump wrote: "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

Despite the extension of the ceasefire, Trump said the blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

He added: "I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

The purported agreement came just hours after the US indicated it would not agree to an extension of the ceasefire.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he did not want to extend a ceasefire with Tehran as the deadline loomed.

“I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” he said.

Trump insisted the US was in a strong position and was “going to end up with a great deal” as his team of negotiators were gearing up to meet with Iranian counterparts in Pakistan.

It is unknown whether the talks are still set to take place, with reports claiming they have been put on hold.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the US delegation, while Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has been tipped as Tehran’s chief negotiator.

Threatening to resume strikes if a deal is not struck with Iran soon, Trump said: “Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with.