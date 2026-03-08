Trump claims Iran responsible for bombing of girls’ elementary school
The president did not provide any evidence to support his claim, which disputes all reports that the strike was carried out by US-Israeli forces
President Trump has claimed the strike on an Iranian school that left at least 150 dead 'was done by Iran', contradicting all reports that the strike was carried out by US-Israeli forces.
Listen to this article
"Based on what I've seen. That was done by Iran," Trump said, speaking to reporters on Air Force One.
He has not provided any material evidence to support his claim.
"We think it was done by Iran because they're very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever."
The reporter also asked defence secretary Pete Hegseth, who was standing behind the president, whether the claim was true.
As the president turned to look at him, the defence secretary did not agree, but said they were "certainly investigating", adding: "The only side that targets civilians is Iran.”
Following Hegseth’s statement, Trump asserted: “It was done by Iran.”
The president's claim contradicts all reports so far on the strike, which has been attributed to US-Israeli forces according to evidence in investigations undertaken independently by the New York Times, CNN and the Associated Press.
The school was also adjacent to an Iranian military base the US targeted from the air.
Iranian officials had blamed the US and Israel for the attack, however neither country has accepted responsibility.
Israel says it was not aware of any operations in the area, and Hegseth had said on Wednesday, March 4, that Washington was investigating.
He added that the US would "never target civilian targets".
However, reports by Reuters citing US officials on Friday, March 6, implied the US may be responsible for the strike.
Satellite imagery analysis of the strikes and burn marks suggest the school was hit more than once.
Iran held a mass funeral on Tuesday, March 3, for the 165 schoolgirls and staff confirmed dead, with mourners lining the streets of Minab in the south of the country to pay their respects.
Many were draped in Iranian flags and held pictures of the victims in what has been the bloodiest incident of the US-Iran war so far.