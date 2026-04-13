Trump warns Iranian ships approaching Strait of Hormuz 'will be eliminated' as blockade begins
Donald Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports has begun, deepening the global economic impact from the Middle East crisis.
Donald Trump has warned that Iranian naval ships approaching the US blockade of the country’s ports will be “eliminated” using the same “quick and brutal” method to destroy drug dealers’ boats.
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In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president boasted that “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated".
He said: “What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea.
“It is quick and brutal. PS 98.2% of Drugs coming into the US by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT”.
Oil prices spiked back to more than 100 US dollars (£74) a barrel after US talks with Iran broke down and the US president made his threat to prevent Iranian ships from leaving from 3pm on Monday.
Mr Trump warned the US military would start “blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”.
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Sir Keir Starmer refused to support the blockade and said he would not allow the UK to be dragged into the war.
The UK and France will lead an international effort to restore freedom of navigation in the crucial oil and gas shipping route, although any mission would not begin until after hostilities end.
A conference later this week will involve countries willing to contribute to a “peaceful multinational mission” to restore freedom of navigation in the strait, Emmanuel Macron said.
The French president said: “This strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties to the conflict, is intended to be deployed as soon as circumstances permit.”
Sir Keir said the summit would “advance work on a co-ordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard shipping when the conflict ends”.
The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost of living pressures.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 13, 2026
The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation.
This week the UK and France will co-host a…
The Prime Minister said the UK must meet the conflict in the Middle East “calmly but with strength”.
In a statement, he told the Commons: “As the Middle East conflict shows, once more, the world in which we live has utterly changed, it is more volatile and insecure than at any period in my lifetime, and we must rise to meet it calmly but with strength.
“That is exactly what we’re doing at home and abroad. We are strengthening our security, taking control of our future, and building a Britain that is fair for all.”
He also said the UK’s response to fighting in Iran will involve “a closer economic relationship” with European governments.
The Prime Minister told the Commons: “Britain has been buffeted by crises for decades now, from the 2008 financial crash through austerity, Brexit, Covid, the war that still rages in Ukraine, and the disastrous premiership of (former prime minister) Liz Truss.
“The response each time has been to try to return to the status quo – a status quo that manifestly failed working people who saw their living standards flatline and their public services decimated.
“So this time, Britain’s response must and will be different to reflect the changing world that we live in.”