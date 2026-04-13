Donald Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports has begun, deepening the global economic impact from the Middle East crisis.

Trump warns Iranian naval ships approaching US blockade will be 'eliminated'. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has warned that Iranian naval ships approaching the US blockade of the country’s ports will be “eliminated” using the same “quick and brutal” method to destroy drug dealers’ boats.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president boasted that “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated". He said: “What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. “It is quick and brutal. PS 98.2% of Drugs coming into the US by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT”. Oil prices spiked back to more than 100 US dollars (£74) a barrel after US talks with Iran broke down and the US president made his threat to prevent Iranian ships from leaving from 3pm on Monday. Mr Trump warned the US military would start “blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”. Read more: Starmer 'deserves credit' for handling of Iran war but must do more to help Britons with rising costs, says Sir Ed Davey Read more: Every word Trump and Pope Leo have said to each other in feud

Sir Keir Starmer refused to support the blockade and said he would not allow the UK to be dragged into the war. The UK and France will lead an international effort to restore freedom of navigation in the crucial oil and gas shipping route, although any mission would not begin until after hostilities end. A conference later this week will involve countries willing to contribute to a “peaceful multinational mission” to restore freedom of navigation in the strait, Emmanuel Macron said. The French president said: “This strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties to the conflict, is intended to be deployed as soon as circumstances permit.” Sir Keir said the summit would “advance work on a co-ordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard shipping when the conflict ends”.

The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost of living pressures.



The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation.



This week the UK and France will co-host a… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 13, 2026