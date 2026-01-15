FILE - President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Ukraine is holding up a potential peace with Russia.

Trump's statement is in sharp contrast with European allies, who have consistently said that Moscow has little interest in ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump put the blame on the Ukrainian president while Europe's largest land conflict since World War Two rumbles on. Asked about why US-led negotiations have not been able to bring an end to the war, he simply said: "Zelenskyy." Moscow has been supportive of Trump's remarks, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "Here we can agree, it's really the case." This comes as Moscow's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, said Russian troops captured more than 300 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in the first half of January and 6,640 square kilometres of territory last year.

U.S President Donald Trump, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for a bilateral meeting at Mar-a-Lago, December 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Alamy

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said: "I think he's ready to make a deal." "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," he added. In a statement responding to Trump's claims, Peskov agreed: "President Putin and the Russian side remain open (to talks). The Russian position is well known. It is well known to the American negotiators, to President Trump, and to the leadership of the Kyiv regime." The Kremlin spokesperson also said Moscow would welcome White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for additional talks on Ukraine once a date for a visit is agreed. However, just hours before Trump's statement, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow was not interested in agreeing to a ceasefire, saying its leadership will hold out for a peace agreement that would end the war on their terms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov leave an annual news conference and call-in show at Gostinny Dvor, in Moscow, on Dec. 19, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy