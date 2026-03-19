UK military planners have been dispatched to US Central Command in Florida to help plot a route to unblocking the key shipping lane

Donald Trump has raged at Israel for striking the world's largest gas field in Iran - as he demanded no more strikes on energy strikes from all parties in the Iran war. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has raged at Israel for striking the world's largest gas field in Iran - as he demanded no more strikes on energy strikes from all parties in the Iran war.

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The US President took to his Truth Social platform to slam the Israeli strikes on South Pars on Thursday, writing: "Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. "A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen." Referring to reprisal attacks from Iran on the Qatari LNG facility, Trump added: "Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility." Read More: Two men charged with national security offences after allegedly 'spying on Jews for Iran' Read More: UK will buy more missiles for forces in Middle East as US-Israel war on Iran continues

Trump's Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

In a starling demand of Israel, Trump said: "NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar. "In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. "I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so."

Israel struck Iran's South Pars gas field on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Iran's retaliatory attacks saw oil prices surge to $110-per-barrel on Wednesday. The experts are helping to develop a strategy to help tankers navigate through the chokepoint, which is feared to contain mines.

The US President took to his Truth Social platform to slam the Israeli strikes on South Pars on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Defence minister Luke Pollard said on Wednesday that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “absolutely vital for global trade, for our energy security, for the UK and for our partners in the region”. Picture: Getty

In the wake of the attack, the regime in Tehran has warned sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to evacuate because they have become "direct and legitimate targets". British defence minister Luke Pollard said on Wednesday that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “absolutely vital for global trade, for our energy security, for the UK and for our partners in the region”.