Hamas has accepted parts of Donald Trump's Gaza peace deal, as IDF offensive in Gaza City halted

Israeli attack on Omar al-Mukhtar street of Gaza City despite calls from Trump to 'stop the bombing of Gaza'. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has urged Israel to 'stop the bombing of Gaza' after Hamas agreed to return all hostages - both dead and alive - as part of a peace deal.

The terror group accepted parts of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan late on Friday, with Palestinian Islamic Jihad welcoming the agreement. It comes as Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is "preparing to immediately implement" the first stages of the proposed peace plan. Branding the agreement a "special day" in an Oval Office address, President Trump said Hamas are ready for "lasting peace". Sir Keir Starmer has labelled the partial acceptance of the peace plan as a "significant step forwards" and called for an "agreement without delay". Hamas said it has accepted elements of the plan to end the nearly two-year war, including being willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians.

Trump and Netanyahu announcing the peace plan during a joint news conference last week. Picture: Getty

However, the group has demanded further negotiations were needed on other areas, according to senior Hamas officials. The US President unveiled the 20-point peace pan earlier this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier, Trump said Hamas have until 6pm on Sunday to agree to the deal, or "all hell" will break out. In a social media post, Trump confirmed the news saying he believes Hamas is "ready for a lasting peace" and Israel must "stop the bombing of Gaza".

Palestinians in Gaza prepare to migrate North as Hamas agrees to parts of Trump's deal. Picture: Getty

Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on… https://t.co/GHu9swRUK0 — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 3, 2025

Mr Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, posting on social media: "I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE." "Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! "Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out." The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release within 72 hours of the 20 living hostages held by Hamas - as well as the remains of hostages thought to be dead - in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans. In a statement, Hamas said it also "renews its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support."

'Opportunity to end fighting' In a statement, the Prime Minister said: "Hamas' acceptance of the US peace plan is a significant step forwards. "We strongly support President Trump's efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before. "There is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for the hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it. "We call on all sides to implement the agreement without delay." He said the UK was ready to support further negotiations and work "towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike". There was no immediate response from Israel. The Hamas response did not go as far as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demands that the group surrender and disarm.

Trump announced a peace deal to end Israel's on-going war in Gaza. Picture: Alamy