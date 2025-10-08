Trump announces Israel and Hamas have signed 'first phase' of Gaza peace plan
US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the peace plan.
Mr Trump made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday evening, he said it's "the first steps towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace" in the region.
The progress comes after three days of ceasefire talks in Egypt.
The American leader shared his 20-point peace plan for Gaza last week, under which a so-called "Board of Peace" overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory.
He wrote: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.
"All Parties will be treated fairly!
"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen.
"BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said this is a "great day for Israel" in a statement shared on social media.
"Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home.
"I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day.
"I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages.
"With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors."
Hamas has said that it agreed to the proposal "with the aim of reaching an end to the war of extermination against our Palestinian people and the occupation's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip".
It added: "We highly appreciate the efforts of our mediating brothers in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.
"We also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who seek to bring about a definitive end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip."
The group has also called on the US and other nations not to allow Israel to "evade or delay the implementation of what has been agreed upon".
It is believed that the Israeli hostages will be released on Saturday or Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
The Qatari Prime Minister said: "The mediators announced that an agreement was reached tonight on all the terms and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement."
He added that it is "leading to an end to the war, the release of Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid".