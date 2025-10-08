U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White Hous. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the peace plan.

He wrote: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. "All Parties will be treated fairly! "This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to the press during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II. Picture: Alamy