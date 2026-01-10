The US President's comments come after a week of concern that the US military could be deployed in the semi-autonomous Danish territory

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has issued further warnings to Greenland saying the US will intervene "either the nice way or the more difficult way."

Speaking to oil bosses in the Whitehouse on Friday, the President said: "If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour." He added: "So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way." The latest comments come following a week of mounting concern that the President could deploy US troops to achieve his aim of taking over Greenland, which he claims is vital for American national security. Read more: Britain won’t let US use its bases to attack Greenland, says John Healey Read more: US 'seizing' Venezuela linked tanker in Caribbean marking fifth grab in recent weeks

US officials previously warned that they could use "military means" to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, it back saying any US military action against Greenland would spell the end of the Nato alliance, of which her country is a member. But responding on Friday, Mr Trump said: "If it weren't for me, you wouldn’t have a Nato right now. "But we're not going to allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland, and that’s what’s going to happen if we don't."

During the meeting, the President also vowed to "rebuild" Venezuela's oil industry after revealing the country have handed the 30 million barrels worth $4 billion to the US. He said the money would be used mostly for the US, and "some" for Venezuela. Mr Trump told the bosses: "We're going to discuss how these great American companies can help rapidly rebuild Venezuela's dilapidated oil industry and bring millions of barrels of oil production to benefit the United States, the people of Venezuela and the entire world. "If you look at it, we're taking back what was taken from us. They took our oil industry.

"Venezuela has also agreed that the US will immediately begin refining and selling up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil, which will continue indefinitely." However, no time frame was given during the address. He said that the US took $4 billion [£2.8bn] worth of oil from Venezuela yesterday, equating to 30 million barrels. Around a dozen oil executives were in attendance as Mr Trump addressed the cameras alongside senior administrators. The President added that the US was "open for business" to Russia and China, who he claims would have intervened with Venezuela had the US not.

The President told the bosses that Trump the US will decide which companies will be granted access to extract oil in Venezuela. "You're dealing with us directly. You're not dealing with Venezuela at all," he told them. It comes days after Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro was captured by US forces and brought before a New York court on drugs and weapons charges. When asked of a second wave of attacks on the country could be possible, Mr Trump said: "We are getting along so well with the people that are involved in representing Venezuela that I don't think we're going to have any. "I don't think it's going to be necessary to do the second wave."