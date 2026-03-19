Audible groans could be heard in the room as Trump brought up the 1941 attack that left 2,400 American servicepeople dead

US President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

This is the cringe-inducing moment Donald Trump joked about Pearl Harbour while meeting Japan’s new Prime Minister.

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In a move that goes totally against the adage of “don’t mention the war”, Trump asked Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi why she “didn’t warn him” about the attack that launched America’s involvement in the Second World War. The strange question came after a reporter asked the US president why he didn’t tell his allies ahead of launching a wave of strikes on Iran last month. Trump initially said the US “didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise.” Read more: 'They're getting nicer now but it's too late': Trump blasts NATO over Strait of Hormuz as he says allies 'aren't pulling their weight'

"Don't mention the war!"@TomSwarbrick1 reacts to Donald Trump's 'surprise' Pearl Harbour gag in front of Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi. pic.twitter.com/DOInnxuiNC — LBC (@LBC) March 19, 2026

He then added: “Who knows better about surprise than Japan?” After being met with muted laughter, he turned to Takaichi, who was born two decades after Japan attacked the air base, and asked: “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?” Audible groans could be heard in the room as Trump brought up the 1941 attack that left 2,400 American servicepeople dead. “He’s asking me about surprise, and we did,” Trump went on. “And because of that surprise, we knocked out ... we probably knocked out 50 percent ... and much more than we anticipated doing. So if I go and tell everybody about it, there's no longer a surprise.” Trump went on to praise Japan’s involvement in his war on Iran as he once again hit out at the UK and its allies for refusing to join the conflict. Launching another attack on his allies, the President said: "We're defending the Strait for everyone else, then in the case of NATO, they don’t want to help us defend the Strait and they’re the ones that need it.