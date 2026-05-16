Hopes had been pinned on the US president helping to free the 78-year-old British citizen during Beijing summit talks

Trump says freeing activist Jimmy Lai jailed in China is 'tough'. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Donald Trump has said he was told the case of jailed Hong Kong democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai “is a tough one” when he raised the case with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

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Family and supporters of the 78-year-old had hoped that the US president would help to free Lai, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Beijing in February under a security law. The media tycoon was an influential figure in the former British territory’s pro-democracy movement, founding the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong. He was arrested in 2020 in a crackdown after massive anti-government protests, the results of which have virtually silenced dissent in Hong Kong. Read more: Iran war 'should never have happened', China says, as Trump's patience for peace talks wears thin Read more: 'It's an honor to be your friend' Trump tells Xi Jinping as crunch US-China summit gets underway

Now, according to Lai’s legal team, he is suffering from health problems, with fears raised that he may die behind bars. Returning from his two-day visit to China, Trump said he believed Xi was seriously considering freeing a church pastor detained in China. However, Trump was less hopeful over the plight of Lai, saying “I did bring it up, but it’s a tougher one for him. He said Jimmy Lai is a ‘tough one’ for him.” Later, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said: “I bought up Jimmy Lai. I would say the response to that was not positive.”