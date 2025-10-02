President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has warned he will cut thousands of jobs from what he describes as “Democrat agencies” in the wake of the shutdown of the US government.

The US President seized on the government shutdown as an opportunity to reshape the federal workforce and punish detractors, meeting with budget director Russ Vought to talk through "temporary or permanent" spending cuts. He announced the meeting on social media on Thursday morning, saying he and Mr Vought would determine "which of the many Democrat Agencies" would be cut - continuing their efforts to slash federal spending by threatening mass firings of workers and suggesting "irreversible" cuts to Democratic priorities. "I can't believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity," Mr Trump wrote on his social media account. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Read more: US to supply Ukraine with intelligence on 'long-range enemy targets in Russia'

Director of the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russell (Russ) Vought. Picture: Getty

The post was notable in its explicit embrace of Project 2025, a controversial policy blueprint drafted by the Heritage Foundation that Mr Trump distanced himself from during his reelection campaign. The effort aimed to reshape the federal government around right-wing policies, and Democrats repeatedly pointed to its goals to warn of the consequences of a second Trump administration. Mr Vought on Wednesday offered an opening salvo of the pressure he hoped to put on Democrats. He announced he was withholding 18 billion dollars for the Hudson River rail tunnel and Second Avenue subway line in New York City that have been championed by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries in their home state. Mr Vought is also cancelling 8 billion dollars in green energy projects in states with Democratic senators. Meanwhile, the White House is preparing for mass firings of federal workers, rather than simply furloughing them as is the usual practice during a shutdown. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week that lay-offs were "imminent". "If they don't want further harm on their constituents back home, then they need to reopen the government," Ms Leavitt said. Mr Vought has emerged as a central figure in the shutdown - promising possible lay-offs of government workers that would be a show of strength by the Trump administration as well as a possible liability given the weakening job market and existing voter unhappiness over the economy.

Vice President Vance, and GOP Leaders hold post budget meeting press conference in Washington DC. Picture: Getty