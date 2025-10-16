Trump threatens to ‘go in and kill’ Hamas if it continues to execute Palestinians in Gaza
Shocking videos circulating online show Hamas terrorists carrying out killings on the streets after it threatened to eliminate “outlaws and collaborators with Israel”.
Donald Trump has warned he will be forced to make a deadly intervention in Gaza if Hamas militants continue to carry out killings in the territory.
The US President issued the stark threat following reports that Hamas militants are carrying out public executions and fighting with rival clans on the streets of Gaza despite Israeli troops pulling back to a withdrawal line.
Under the President’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, Hamas is ordered to give up control of Gaza and return all the hostages so the bloodshed, which has claimed nearly 70,000 Palestinian lives, can end.
The group has been locked in violent clashes as part of its bloody strategy to take back control of parts of Gaza Israeli troops pulled back from.
Mr Trump warned Hamas today: “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Meanwhile, a US adviser said on Wednesday the Trump administration is working to set up safe zones for Gazans fleeing Hamas.
They said: “Obviously there have been a lot of reports in Gaza of Hamas killing and going after Palestinian civilians.
“That’s something that we’ve been working with mediators to send a message to say we’d really like to see that stop, as well as the US working with Israel to try and create some space in safe zones behind the yellow line for people who feel under threat to be able to go to.”
The US President has also warned Israel will resume the fighting in Gaza if Hamas refuses to return the remaining hostages.
The warning came after Hamas said in a statement it is currently unable to return any more bodies to Israel.
Under the peace plan, brokered by Mr Trump, Hamas was required to return the bodies of all dead Israeli hostages by Monday.
However, as of Thursday, the remains of only nine people have been returned - with Israel claiming a tenth actually belongs to a dead Palestinian.
Shortly after, Mr Trump issued a stark warning that fighting could begin again if Hamas fails to deliver every hostage soon.
"Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word," he told CNN.