Donald Trump has warned he will be forced to make a deadly intervention in Gaza if Hamas militants continue to carry out killings in the territory.

The US President issued the stark threat following reports that Hamas militants are carrying out public executions and fighting with rival clans on the streets of Gaza despite Israeli troops pulling back to a withdrawal line.

Under the President’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, Hamas is ordered to give up control of Gaza and return all the hostages so the bloodshed, which has claimed nearly 70,000 Palestinian lives, can end.

But shocking videos circulating online show Hamas terrorists carrying out killings on the streets after it threatened to eliminate “outlaws and collaborators with Israel”.

The group has been locked in violent clashes as part of its bloody strategy to take back control of parts of Gaza Israeli troops pulled back from.

Mr Trump warned Hamas today: “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

