US President Donald Trump is pushing aides for a meeting as soon as this autumn with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

Trump has privately discussed setting up an in-person discussion with Kim during Trump's next trip to Asia, which could happen in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen, China, the Journal reported.

This comes off the back of Trump scaling down scheduled joint military drills by the US and South Korea - citing his relationship with the North Korean dictator as a reason.

The frequent drills are expected to be cut by about half, various South Korean media reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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