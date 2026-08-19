Trump 'looks to meet Kim Jong-Un' after scaling down military exercises with South Korea
US President Donald Trump is pushing aides for a meeting as soon as this autumn with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
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Trump has privately discussed setting up an in-person discussion with Kim during Trump's next trip to Asia, which could happen in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Shenzhen, China, the Journal reported.
This comes off the back of Trump scaling down scheduled joint military drills by the US and South Korea - citing his relationship with the North Korean dictator as a reason.
The frequent drills are expected to be cut by about half, various South Korean media reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.
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The US Forces Korea declined comment and directed queries to the Pentagon. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. South Korea's defence ministry had no comment.
Trump has met with Kim on three occasions - all during his first term as President.
This includes a summit in Singapore in which they first met - as well as a well-publicised visit to the Demilitarised Zone.
The leaders have enjoyed a fraught relationship - with Kim originally calling the President a "dotard" with Trump calling his Korean counterpart "little rocket man".