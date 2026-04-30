The US president cited the Scotch industry’s relationship with the American bourbon industry and the impact of the royals’ visit to the White House

Donald Trump has said he will remove tariffs on Scottish whisky following a visit from the King and Queen. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has said he will remove tariffs on Scottish whisky following a visit from the King and Queen.

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The US president cited the Scotch industry’s relationship with the American bourbon industry and the impact of the royals’ visit to the White House. Most Scotch producers source their casks from the US. Mr Trump said that while “people have wanted to do this for a long time” the King and Queen “got me to do something that nobody else was able to do”. The Scottish and UK governments had been lobbying the Republican to end the 10% tariffs on the industry, as the US is the single biggest market for Scotland’s whisky. Read more: Queen hails ‘wonderful’ state visit as historic four-day royal tour of US enters final leg Read more: Synagogue evacuated as 100 firefighters tackle blaze in North London

. Picture: TruthSocial

Confirming the news, Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “In honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky. “People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used. The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking! “A wonderful Honor to have them both in the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP.” The announcement came as a triumph for the King, who has waved goodbye to America after a successful four-day state visit. The King became only the second British monarch to address the US Congress, winning plaudits for his warm speech to a joint session of lawmakers in Washington DC. Charles's after-dinner speech at the banquet in his honour at the White House has also seen him praised. The joke-laden address saw him tease Donald Trump that America would be speaking French without Britain - playing on previous jibes by the President at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Without the intervention, the industry could have seen another 25% in the spring as Mr Trump continues his tariff agenda. Mr Trump’s previous 25% Scotch tariff between 2019 and 2021 resulted in the sector losing more than £600 million, or £1 million a day, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) previously said. The trade body estimates the current 10% tariffs are costing whisky firms £3m in lost exports each week. In 2025, First Minister John Swinney went to the White House to press the president following discussions during his visit to Scotland. Mr Swinney hailed the decision as “tremendous news for Scotland”. He said: “As First Minister, I have made it my mission to do everything possible to lift US tariffs on our whisky. “People’s jobs were at stake. Millions of pounds were being lost every month from the Scottish economy. “Yet despite this, and despite months of trade talks, it was obvious to me that the UK Government had done little to raise the issue of Scotch whisky, and the US president was not aware that there was an issue until he came here to Scotland.

Delighted with this news. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/FDuXoWRdz8 — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) April 30, 2026

“By meeting the president during his visit to Scotland and by going to Washington, to the Oval Office, we made Scotland’s case. We worked directly with the Scotch Whisky Association to get Scotland’s voice heard. “And, we used every chance to drive our point home, not least the State Banquet hosted by His Majesty The King in London last September.” Mr Swinney said that “hard work” had “paid off” and expressed his thanks to the president “for listening and acting to lift the tariffs”. He also said that Scotland was “grateful” to the King for the “key role he played in this tremendous success”. “Scotland needs a government that is always on Scotland’s side,” he added. “It needs experienced leadership that is focused on delivering and knows how to get things done at the very highest level. “That is what we offer and today shows how important it is.” Russell Findlay, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, accused Mr Swinney’s party of being dishonest. He said: “The King has secured an agreement from the US president to remove tariffs on Scotch whisky. John Swinney is trying to claim credit. Why are the SNP so dishonest?” The SWA, the industry’s trade body, welcomed the news.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Wrap Up State Visit In Washington DC. Picture: Getty