The US President was seen to lash out at Fox News, a historic ally of the US President, in response to unfavourable exit polls.

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President Donald Trump speaks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has unleashed a profanity-laden tirade targeting Fox News, as he labelled unfavourable exit poll predictions 'bulls**t'.

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Taking to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump took aim at the network - a historic ally of the US President, to comment on their coverage. The US President was enraged after the network's 'Voter Poll' showed that around 87 per cent of those questioned were concerned about the price of gas at the pumps. Meanwhile, the poll revealed that 62 per cent of those objecting to the prices blamed Trump for the rises. Writing on Truth Social, the US President wrote: "The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Read more: LIVE: Democrats flip North Carolina in first major midterms upset Read more: On Election Day, Democrats dare to dream, writes Simon Marks

Trump took to Truth Social to hit out at the poll. Picture: Truth Social

"Every question is a hit job, and every answer is "BULLS***!" This has been going on for years,' he wrote. Hours later, the US President unleashed a further rant on the platform, adding: "FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! "All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. "It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been."

The US President was enraged after the network's 'Voter Poll' showed that around 87 per cent of those questioned were concerned about the price of gas at the pumps. Picture: Truth Social

As polls closed around the country, Trump later took to social media to tell Republican voters to 'stay in line' - despite polls closing around the country. Posting the video to the Republicans' X account, the US President urged voters currently standing in line to wait and cast their ballot. "Hi Republicans. We're doing really well. If you're in line, stay in line," Trump said in the video.

An attendee wears a kippah with President Donald Trump at an election night event for Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Tuesday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy