Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas over hostage deal
Donald Trump has threatened Hamas with 'consequences' if the terror group does not accept his deal to release hostages from Gaza.
Writing on Truth Social, the US President said that this was his "last warning" and that "there will not be another one".
Trump made ending the wars in Gaza and Ukraine a key part of his election campaign, and is reportedly frustrated that he has been unable to secure peace in the first nine months of his second term.
He has said the latest US peace proposal has already been agreed by Israel.
He wrote: "Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well.
"I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Trump's warning comes as Israel continues military operations in Gaza City.
The IDF says it levelled a high-rise block on Sunday ahead of a threatened ground offensive in the city.
The forces say they targeted the Al-Roya Tower because it had Hamas infrastructure inside or nearby. Hamas deny the claim.
It was the latest tower block struck by Israel after their forces hit Mushtaha Tower on Friday.
The IDF claimed that Hamas used the tower for surveillance, a claim which the terror group has denied.