Donald Trump has threatened Hamas with 'consequences' if the terror group does not accept his deal to release hostages from Gaza.

Writing on Truth Social, the US President said that this was his "last warning" and that "there will not be another one".

Trump made ending the wars in Gaza and Ukraine a key part of his election campaign, and is reportedly frustrated that he has been unable to secure peace in the first nine months of his second term.

He has said the latest US peace proposal has already been agreed by Israel.

He wrote: "Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well.

"I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter."