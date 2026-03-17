EU leaders have refused to cave to Trump's demands, as Europe united in its refusal to deploy warships to Middle East

President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order regarding a task force on fraud in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet with his Cabinet on Tuesday after Donald Trump was seen to lash out at the UK, insisting it was once "the Rolls Royce of allies".

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The US President was seen to make yet another U-turn over his requests for assistance in the Middle East, insisting he's "not happy" with Starmer after European leaders resisted immediately agreeing to US calls for assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. It follows a joint statement from the UK, Canada, France, Germany and Italy has warned of "devastating humanitarian consequences" should a ground offensive take place in the Middle East. It comes as the UK economy braced itself for soaring oil prices, triggered by the ongoing conflict, with Starmer launching a multi-million pound fund on Monday to help UK residents reliant on heating oil. The price of oil is likely to top the agenda as the Prime Minister chairs a weekly meeting with his senior ministers on Tuesday. Overnight, the US President said he was “not happy” with Britain as allies including the UK mulled how to respond to Iran’s blockade of the strait, which is a key global shipping route for oil and gas. Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the UK will not be drawn into a “wider war,” and said he was working with partners including in Europe on a “viable collective plan” to free up navigation in the strategic sea passage. Read more: 'We don't want your aircraft carriers': Trump rebukes Starmer's Iran offer as he slams 'disappointing' UK

Washington, United States Of America. 16th Mar, 2026. United States President Donald J Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, after landing aboard Marine One. Picture: Alamy

Britain could potentially provide mine-hunting drones to the mission rather than a warship, although the Prime Minister insisted no final decisions had been made. “It is a discussion, we are not at a point of decisions yet, I want to really stress that,” he said on Monday. Speaking on the Prime Minister's alleged offer of an aircraft carrier rather than full warship deployment, Trump told reporters: “I told him we don’t want your aircraft carriers." Trump has repeatedly said he is unhappy with the UK's stance on the conflict in the Middle East, insisting he was "not happy" with Britain. Speaking at a press conference later, Mr Trump said the US had considered the UK the “Rolls-Royce of allies” but that its response to the war had been “very disappointing. He appeared to criticise Sir Keir for seeking the advice of aides on the issue of Hormuz following a call between the two leaders on Sunday, claiming the Prime Minister had said he was “meeting with my team” before making a decision.

A US Air Force B-1 bomber is loaded with bombs at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is working with allies on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy