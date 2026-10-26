Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Norway, which he called a “s***house country" after he was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of the midterm elections next week. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Norway, which he called a “s***house country" after he was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

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The US President launched a bizarre tirade against the Scandinavian country, saying that Norwegian immigrants were not welcome in the US "because I didn't get the ​Nobel Prize". Trump made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of the midterm elections next week. This came after the US President commented on the recent unrest in France, which he attributed to immigration. Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries, but not from Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize ... ​So I don't want anybody from Norway". The Nobel committee is based in Oslo. Read more: Trump defends comments on senator's bottom and describes Nicki Minaj's as 'hard to miss' Read more: Trump slams Norway for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

Minaj, 43, started her speech by chanting: 'We love Trump. We love Trump'. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

Norwegian Foreign Minister ‌EspenBarth Eide told national broadcaster NRK on Monday: "He knows very well that ​the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded them of that, ​if anyone is wondering, and that is still the case.” There was no suggestion that the US Government will be adopting a new official position on Norwegian migration. The US President said: "Norway has become a s*** house country, actually,” – a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, ​Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Norway ranks amongst the highest-earning countries by GDP per capita, according to the International Monetary Fund. The country’s sovereign wealth fund posted ​a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns (£140.2 ​billion) for the first half of 2026 Earlier this month, Trump slammed Norway’s failure to give him ​a Nobel Peace Prize as an "indelible stain" on ​the country.

Trump was outraged at not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the committee for which is based in Oslo. Picture: Global Images Ukraine/Getty