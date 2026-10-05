The president signed an executive order on 29 September to rename AI as Super Intelligence

President Trump Makes An Announcement With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick In The Oval Office. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

US President Donald Trump says he has created a new taskforce focused on artificial intelligence, which will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

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The "Super Intelligence Force" (SIF) will work to ensure that the US continues to lead in the technology's development and will coordinate the government's engagement with the public, Mr Trump said on Sunday. "The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies," Trump wrote on his Truth Social. The US president added that SIF would aim to "ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence" and to "protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans." The announcement follows the president signing an executive order on 29 September to rename AI as Super Intelligence, after previously saying the word artificial made it sound "fake". Read more: 'Parents can sleep more easily now': The AI tech stopping children from seeing sexually explicit material 'in the blink of an eye' Read more: AI could be brought into public ownership, Green Party deputy leader suggests

No more AI

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It’s better — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2026

The moves come as part of the Trump administration's push to keep the US at the forefront of AI. "The risk of not being first is high," Clayton told the Wall Street Journal. Clayton said the task force would have 120 days to produce a report assessing the risks and opportunities posed by AI and recommending what role the federal government should play. The safety of AI has become a major issue in recent weeks, with growing pressure from prominent figures in the industry, including executives of OpenAI and Anthropic, to tighten regulation of the technology.

Some researchers have even warned that people building the technology believe it could "kill humans within a decade". Mr Trump has appeared to take a light touch toward AI regulation, arguing that excessive oversight could weaken competitiveness against China. He said on Tuesday that he does not want to work with Chinese President Xi Jinping on governing AI technology. Clayton's panel will review AI-related risks and current government reporting mechanisms for breaches, hacks and other incidents, and recommend ways to strengthen federal-response capabilities under existing authorities. On AI, Clayton has previously said: "When something's both an opportunity and a threat, you better get your arms around it."

SpaceX is a super intelligence company — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2026

Following Mr Trump's push to use the term "super intelligence", SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on Sunday that he would rename the company's AI unit to SpaceXSI. "Yes, we will make that change," he replied to a user on X asking him about the possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.

Jay Clayton (L) with CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg and Co-Founder at Anthropic Tom Brown. Picture: Getty