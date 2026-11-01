Trump facing third lawsuit over 'cynical gambit' to build 250ft arch in Washington
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Virginia and Washington DC are suing Donald Trump in a bid to stop the construction of a proposed memorial arch in the US capital.
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There are now three lawsuits calling for work on the monument to halt as the Trump administration looks to begin construction as early as next week.
The arch is part of Trump's broader effort to leave his architectural mark on America's capital city, with projects including a new White House ballroom, renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park.
Washington has previously vowed to press ahead with building the 250-foot (76-meter) arch despite the legal opposition.
In a fresh legal challenge, lawsuits filed in the District of Columbia and Virginia on Saturday branded the plans “flagrantly unlawful”, after federal government officials said the project could break ground in less than a week.
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The attorneys general of Virginia and Washington said it violates multiple laws and statutes, including a failure to receive compulsory approval from Congress.
The arch also has a proposed height “nearly double” the legal limit for buildings in the city.
“Perhaps recognising that the project is legally indefensible, Defendants have made clear that they will attempt to outrun judicial review," they wrote.
They mentioned a court filing from October stating “construction could commence as early as November 5, 2026,” pending final approvals from the National Capital Planning Commission, the National Park Service and the Interior Department.
“It is entirely foreseeable that, once construction begins, Defendants will argue — as they have done in other cases — that an order halting construction would irreparably harm the federal government,” the attorneys added.
They argued that “the Court should not allow this cynical gambit to succeed,” warning it could cause “irreparable harm” to both Virginia and Washington, D.C.
With a design evoking Paris' Arc de Triomphe, the proposed monument would rise near the Arlington National Cemetery, a military burial ground, which supporters say would honour the sacrifice of American veterans.
Opponents also say the arch would destroy the cemetery's carefully designed historic sight line between Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House.
Although Congress approved building a memorial at the site more than 100 years ago, congressional Democrats say current congressional approval is legally required.