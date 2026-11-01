Virginia and Washington DC are suing Donald Trump in a bid to stop the construction of a proposed memorial arch in the US capital.

There are now three lawsuits calling for work on the monument to halt as the Trump administration looks to begin construction as early as next week.

The arch is part of Trump's broader effort to leave his architectural mark on America's capital city, with projects including a new White House ballroom, renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park.

Washington has previously vowed to press ahead with building the 250-foot (76-meter) arch despite the legal opposition.

In a fresh legal challenge, lawsuits filed in the District of Columbia and Virginia on Saturday branded the plans “flagrantly unlawful”, after federal government officials said the project could break ground in less than a week.

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