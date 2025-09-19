A US federal judge has thrown out a $15 billion (£11.1 billion) lawsuit filed by Donald Trump against The New York Times.

US district judge Steven Merryday dismissed the lawsuit filed against the newspaper, criticising the president's lawyers for failing to follow court rules.

Judge Merryday found that Trump's lawsuit "unmistakably and inexcusably" violated a rule requiring filings to be "short, plain, direct".

The judge called the allegations filed with the court "repetitive", "superfluous" and "florid" - but did give the president leave to amend the action.

Trump launched the gargantuan lawsuit earlier this week, alleging that the major publication defamed him and was a "mouthpiece" for the Democrats.