Trump's $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times thrown out as judge slams president's lawyers
A US federal judge has thrown out a $15 billion (£11.1 billion) lawsuit filed by Donald Trump against The New York Times.
Listen to this article
US district judge Steven Merryday dismissed the lawsuit filed against the newspaper, criticising the president's lawyers for failing to follow court rules.
Judge Merryday found that Trump's lawsuit "unmistakably and inexcusably" violated a rule requiring filings to be "short, plain, direct".
The judge called the allegations filed with the court "repetitive", "superfluous" and "florid" - but did give the president leave to amend the action.
Trump launched the gargantuan lawsuit earlier this week, alleging that the major publication defamed him and was a "mouthpiece" for the Democrats.
The court also admonished Trump for using the complaint as a "public forum for vituperation and invective" and a platform "to rage against an adversary".
The filings made by the president named the publication alongside a book written by two of its journalists, which was published in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.
It stated: "The Times has betrayed the journalistic ideals of honesty, objectivity, and accuracy that it once professed," also accusing the outlet of being "a leading, and unapologetic, purveyor of falsehoods against President Trump".