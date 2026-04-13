A judge ruled that the President failed to make the argument that the article was published with the intent to be malicious

President Donald Trump has had his lawsuit thrown out against Rupert Murdoch and WSJ. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has had his $10 billion (£7.43bn) defamation lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal dismissed over their reporting on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

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The claim came after the publication reported details of an alleged birthday letter to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was allegedly signed by Trump. The letter, which the President claims does not exist, featured a message which read "may every day be another wonderful secret". The alleged letter included a hand-drawn image showing the silhouette of a naked woman with a typed letter of an imagined conversation between the two. Read more: Epstein survivors slam Melania and accuse her of 'shifting the burden' after shock White House speech Read more: Every word Trump and Pope Leo have said to each other in feud

Epstein & Trump pictured at Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

It was supposedly part of a leather-bound album gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday, roughly three years before sexual abuse allegations emerged about the infamous financier and socialite. It was first published by The Wall Street Journal and then shared with members of Congress by the Epstein estate last year. Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit last summer and claimed that "no authentic letter or drawing exists". He also blasted the story as a "false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS 'article'" and blasted the publication as a "useless rag". He wrote on his TruthSocial platform: "I hope Rupert and his 'friends' are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case."

Rupert Murdoch attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in April 2025. Picture: Alamy

The Wall Street Journal is part of News Corp, owned by Murdoch. But rejecting the lawsuit on Monday, Florida District Judge Darrin P. Gayles argued that he failed to show that the article was published with "actual malice", which is the legal standard for proving defamation. Judge Gayles ruled that the President came "nowhere close" to meeting the standard. He wrote: "President Trump argues that this allegation shows that Defendants acted with serious doubts about the truth of their reporting and, therefore, with actual malice. The Court disagrees."