Every word Donald Trump wrote in letter to Norweigan prime minister
US president sent Jonas Gahr Støre a strongly-worded message about Greenland over the weekend
Donald Trump has written a strongly-worded letter to the Norwegian prime minister, saying he no longer considers peace to be an "obligation".
The US president told Jonas Gahr Støre that he decided this, having been denied the Nobel Peace Prize last year, although this was not a decision made by the Oslo government, but rather a separate committee.
He also issued a warning over Greenland, saying the US needs to have “Complete and Total Control," and has warned that countries that oppose his want could face tariffs - comments which Sir Keir Starmer has stood against.
Read also: Trump’s Greenland tariffs may mark a turning point for the special relationship, writes Simon Marks
"On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies," the British prime minister said on Monday.
After increasing threats, Greenland’s prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said last week: “If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark.
"We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU.”
What Donald Trump wrote in a letter to Norway
PBS journalist Nick Schifrin tweeted the letter over the weekend and it has been now widely reported across Europe.
“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Mr Trump wrote to Mr Støre.
This statement is not accurate, as the Nobel Prize is not awarded by the Norwegian government, but rather by a committee.
Mr Trump continued: "Although [thinking about peace] will always be predominant, but [I] can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.
“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.
"I have done more for Nato than any other person since its founding, and now, Nato should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”
The president wrote on his Truth Social platform: "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump".