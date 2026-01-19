US president sent Jonas Gahr Støre a strongly-worded message about Greenland over the weekend

By William Mata

Donald Trump has written a strongly-worded letter to the Norwegian prime minister, saying he no longer considers peace to be an "obligation".

The US president told Jonas Gahr Støre that he decided this, having been denied the Nobel Peace Prize last year, although this was not a decision made by the Oslo government, but rather a separate committee. He also issued a warning over Greenland, saying the US needs to have “Complete and Total Control," and has warned that countries that oppose his want could face tariffs - comments which Sir Keir Starmer has stood against. Read also: Trump’s Greenland tariffs may mark a turning point for the special relationship, writes Simon Marks "On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies," the British prime minister said on Monday. After increasing threats, Greenland’s prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said last week: “If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. "We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU.”

Donald Trump with Jonas Gahr Støre last April. Picture: Alamy