Trump added: "That wasn't a foul... that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. Like, you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot... these were two great athletes that got tangled up. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The US President has admitted to telling FIFA to revoke a ban on US striker Folarin Balogun as he hit out at the "suspect" referee who issued the red card.

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Balogun’s one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina was delayed after Trump placed a call to Fifa’s president Gianni Infantino In an astonishing admission on Monday, Trump said: "I'm the one that got them to do it". The US president is said to have called FIFA on several occasions before Balogun’s ban was lifted. Speaking at the White House, he blasted the referee’s “suspect” decision to give Balogun a red card as he praised FIFA for a "really brilliant decision" to revoke the ban. "I'm a person that loves sports and was a good athlete and I understand sports really well, really well," he said. Trump added: "That wasn't a foul... that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. Like, you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot... these were two great athletes that got tangled up. Read more: 'The integrity of the game is at stake': UEFA wades into row over US striker Balogun's red card with scathing statement Read more: Joe Biden calls Trump a 'loser' and slams White House administration as 'corrupt'

"This referee is a little bit suspect. If you check his past, I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy, but very suspect." He went on to call Balogun "our best player", adding: “How would it be if we took Messi out, he ran into somebody, or Ronaldo, someone, Or Harry Kane- we take him out of the game because he happened to hit somebody a bit hard. It would have stained this incredible championship." In another shocking admission, Trump said he didn't even "know what the hell a red card was". "They talk about the red card like it's fine, nobody talks [about] the referee's decision to red card. "I didn't know what the hell a red card was, when I found out, I said 'you got to be kidding'." It comes as Belgium was given the right to appeal against FIFA’s decision to suspend Balogun’s one-match ban. The former Arsenal forward is now free to face Belgium in the last 16 on Monday night, unless an appeal by the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is successful.

Balogun got a red card for stepping on Bosnia and Herzegovina's defender. Picture: Alamy