'I got them to do it': World Cup in chaos after Trump admits successfully lobbying FIFA over US star's red card
The US President has admitted to telling FIFA to revoke a ban on US striker Folarin Balogun as he hit out at the "suspect" referee who issued the red card.
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Balogun’s one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina was delayed after Trump placed a call to Fifa’s president Gianni Infantino
In an astonishing admission on Monday, Trump said: "I'm the one that got them to do it".
The US president is said to have called FIFA on several occasions before Balogun’s ban was lifted.
Speaking at the White House, he blasted the referee’s “suspect” decision to give Balogun a red card as he praised FIFA for a "really brilliant decision" to revoke the ban.
"I'm a person that loves sports and was a good athlete and I understand sports really well, really well," he said.
Trump added: "That wasn't a foul... that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. Like, you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot... these were two great athletes that got tangled up.
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"This referee is a little bit suspect. If you check his past, I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy, but very suspect."
He went on to call Balogun "our best player", adding: “How would it be if we took Messi out, he ran into somebody, or Ronaldo, someone, Or Harry Kane- we take him out of the game because he happened to hit somebody a bit hard. It would have stained this incredible championship."
In another shocking admission, Trump said he didn't even "know what the hell a red card was".
"They talk about the red card like it's fine, nobody talks [about] the referee's decision to red card.
"I didn't know what the hell a red card was, when I found out, I said 'you got to be kidding'."
It comes as Belgium was given the right to appeal against FIFA’s decision to suspend Balogun’s one-match ban.
The former Arsenal forward is now free to face Belgium in the last 16 on Monday night, unless an appeal by the Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is successful.
The RBFA said in an update on Monday afternoon: "After learning through media reports of FIFA's decision to lift the automatic suspension of player Balogun, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) sent a letter to FIFA requesting a copy of the decision, an explanation of the process that had been followed, and setting out its position regarding the applicable regulations.”
The Belgian FA said it has "still not received any decision or explanation from FIFA regarding this matter".
"It therefore has no alternative but to challenge the player's eligibility for the upcoming match," it added.
It continued: "Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole."
UEFA has expressed “disbelief” at the controversial move, which it said was “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable”.
Writing for LBC Opinon, James Hanson argues Trump and FIFA have tarnished a World Cup for the ages.
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter accused football’s global governing body of overturning the decision as a result of “political phone calls”.
The Belgian FA said on Sunday night it was “astonished” by the decision and is reported to have been granted the right to an appeal by FIFA.
Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia likened the decision to an April Fool’s joke, while his England counterpart Thomas Tuchel said it was a “strange” decision following his side’s 3-2 win over Mexico on Sunday.
Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds?” the German asked.
“And how far does this go now? It’s just strange for me. We just want to have consistency in the decisions.”
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer stepped in to block FIFA's decision to bring kick-off forward in England's thrilling win at the Azteca Stadium due to suspicions the Mexicans were trying to gain an upper hand, it has emerged.
he match was thrown into chaos in the days leading up to it with kick-off being moved from 1am BST to 7pm, before it was then pushed back to its original time.
The outgoing Prime Minister is said to have told FA chiefs that he was opposed to moving the start time because it would give the Three Lions less time to adapt to the stadium's altitude.
Thunderstorms did end up causing an hour delay, but Thomas Tuchel's team progressed to the quarter-finals following the thrilling 3-2 win.