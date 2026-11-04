This is an extraordinary night for the Democrats and a slap in the face for President Trump and his party, with results that are more stunning than many analysts had anticipated.

No one at the beginning of the year would have predicted the Democrats winning the Senate, which was populated with states that Trump won comfortably just two years ago, let alone such a decisive win in the House.

Trump asked voters to imagine he was on the ballot paper, and they have roundly rejected him. The Republicans’ attempt to stack the deck in their favour by redistricting congressional districts appeared to have failed.

Democrats took Republican seats in traditionally conservative areas. In Kansas, Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat to be elected since the Great Depression, almost a hundred years ago.

In Texas, a bedrock of the Republican Party, James Talarico became the first Democratic senator since 1988 and Gina Hinojosa became the first Latino Governor, with the state electing Democrats deep down into the many offices of government, including flipping the state house.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to become the first black governor and first woman Governor in Georgia. In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man to be elected to the Senate, celebrating on stage with his husband.

Paralympian Josh Turek flipped Iowa, whilst Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, the sister of deceased Senator Lindsey Graham, in South Carolina.

In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a bitter race, where Democratic primary candidate Haley Stevens had controversially endorsed the Republican candidate. He will be the first Muslim to serve in the Senate.

This looks like a pocketbook election, with 9 out of 10 voters citing the cost of living as a major factor in their decisions, but it also reflects anger over the war in Iran, which has pushed up gasoline and diesel prices, a growing unease over alleged government corruption (including Trump using the office of the presidency to financially benefit his family and friends) and a rejection of the Administration’s aggressive immigration policy, which has seen families torn apart and violence on the streets.

Democrats now face the challenge of uniting a diverse party of progressives, socialists and centrists as they try to build an agenda without a clear leader or message. This may be more of a rebuke of Trump than it is a vote for Democrats. But there is also clear generational change, as the new group of Democrats is much younger and represents a broader range of concerns.

Expect them to question funding for the Iran war, take a more aggressive stance on tariffs and the budget, as the deficit and debt ceiling have skyrocketed under Trump, and to block any appointments to the Supreme Court and Cabinet posts.

Majorities in both houses will also allow them to investigate the Trump Administration, his family and finances. It is likely that self-styled Secretary of War, Pete Hesgeth, will be investigated for his handling of the Iran war, munitions shortfalls and his sackings of senior military staff. A historic third impeachment of Trump is also now likely.

Republicans will now begin to move away from Trump as they look towards the next election in 2028. The MAGA movement has been fractured as some groups that voted for him in 2024 - Hispanic voters, Black voters, and white non-college-educated voters - have pulled away, whilst the crucial independent vote went solidly Democrat.

Though Trump has said he will work with Democrats, he has already undermined that by posting an image of his trademark red hat with the word “veto” emblazoned on it. He will not want to be seen as a lame duck. But whatever happens next, Trump has been wounded, and in the history books it will be seen as a damaging rejection of him and his ideas.

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Professor Andrew Moran is Head of Politics and International Relations at London Metropolitan University.

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