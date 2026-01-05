Maduro appeared in court after he and his wife Cilia Flores were captured at their home in Caracas by the US military on Saturday

By Alex Storey and Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has described Nicolas Maduro's court appearance as an "extraordinary moment in history" after the ousted Venezuelan leader insisted he was a "prisoner of war" before pleading not guilty to narco-terrorism charges.

Mr Trump denied being at war with the country but instead told reporters on Monday: "We're at war with people that sell drugs." It comes after Mr Maduro, 63, made his first court appearance in the US after he and his wife Cilia Flores were captured at their home in Caracas on Saturday. Maduro told the court earlier on Monday: "I'm a president and prisoner of war. I am not guilty, I am a decent man, I am still the president of my country." Read more: China tells Trump to keep hands off Venezuela's oil and release Maduro Read more: Trump issues stark warning to Venezuela’s new leader as Maduro to appear in US court

Nicolas Maduro faces drug and weapons charges that carry the death penalty if convicted. Picture: Alamy

Maduro appeared in court wearing a prison jumpsuit alongside his wife, who also pleaded not guilty to the charges. The couple faces drug and weapons charges that carry the death penalty if convicted. Their next court appearance will be on March 17. Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump told NBC News that it was an "extraordinary moment in history." The Venezuelan leader arrived in New York earlier today in shackles and surrounded by armed officers as he prepared for his first court appearance. He was seen wearing a brown prison jumpsuit as he was dragged from a helicopter in chains, after he was flown across the East River from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Maduro arriving to court in New York. Picture: Reuters

Maduro is being represented by Barry J. Pollack, known for helping to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. His legal team is expected to content the legality of his arrest and argue that he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state. Maduro was then escorted by two police officers, one on each arm, before being joined by more than 10 armed officers, who escorted him into an armored vehicle. The captured Venezuelan president was subsequently driven to Manhattan Federal Court, where he will be arraigned at 12pm ET (5pm GMT). According to US attorney general Pam Bondi, Maduro faces charges of: Narco-terrorism conspiracy

Cocaine importation conspiracy

Possession of machine guns and destructive devices

And conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US

Under federal law, a defendant found guilty of violating the Controlled Substances Act "as part of a continuing criminal enterprise" can be eligible for capital punishment, according to the Library of Congress. But death sentences for drug offences are uncommon, with most capital offences involving homicide. Maduro's lawyers are expected to contest the legality of his arrest, arguing that he is immune from prosecution as a sovereign head of state. Shortly after his court appearance, Venezeula's vice president Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as interim president.

An armored vehicle carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Picture: Alamy

Rodriquez, who was sworn in by her brother and president of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, invited the US to collaborate with Venezuela but said the country maintains its right to "peace, development, sovereignty, and a future". Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the House of Commons that that UK was not involved in the US operations to capture Maduro and his wife, but did speak with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the matter. "UK policy on Venezuela has long been to press for a peaceful transition from authoritarian rule to a democracy, which reflects the will of the Venezuelan people and maintain security in the region, and is in line with international law," the minister told MPs.

Delcy Rodriguez has been formally sworn in as interim president. Picture: AP

Mark E. Donnelly, the lawyer for Maduro's wife, Cilia, said: "Our client is in good spirits. We look forward to reviewing and challenging the evidence the government has. "While we would love to present our side now, we will wait to do so in court at the appropriate time. "The first lady is aware that there is a long road ahead and is prepared. Flores also pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against her at a New York court hearing earlier - and added she was "completely innocent." Speaking to reporters hours after Maduro’s capture on Saturday, Mr Trump revealed his plans to exploit the leadership vacuum to “fix” the country’s oil infrastructure and sell “large amounts” of the fuel to other countries.