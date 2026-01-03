Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are aboard the US warship Iwo Jima and heading to New York, where they will face prosecution.

Maduro posted by Trump. Picture: Trump

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has shared a picture appearing to show Venezuelan President Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.

Trump announced President Maduro and his wife have been 'captured' by the US and taken out of Venezuela following a series of airstrikes on the capital Caracas. At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were seen across Venezuela's capital during the early hours of Saturday, after repeated threats from Trump against the country's leader. Speaking to Fox News, Trump praised his military and said he watched the events unfolding "like I was watching a television show". He said it was an "amazing job" and "extremely complex" manoeuvre, which he watched from Mar-a-Lago. Trump revealed they were meant to go ahead the operation four days ago, but weren't able to because of the weather. He also claimed that Maduro was in a "highly guarded fortress" when he was captured. The president also claimed that the US did not suffer any deaths during the operation, but said some people were injured. Maduro and his wife have been indicted in New York and branded 'narco traffickers' by the US attorney general following their 'capture'. Facing charges in the Southern District of New York, President Maduro is facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges, including: narco-terrorism conspiracy

cocaine importation conspiracy

possession of machine guns and destructive devices

and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were seen across Venezuela's capital . Picture: X

Sir Keir Starmer says he has not yet spoken to Donald Trump about the "fast moving situation", but went on to add: "I will want to talk to the president, I will want to talk to allies." When asked about Trump's claims that he had 'captured' Venezuelan President Maduro, Starmer was seen to add: "I want to establish the facts first. "As you know, I always say and believe that we should uphold international law." Reform UK leader Nigel Farage branded the actions of the US "unorthodox" and "contrary to international law" but failed to go as far as condemning the strikes. "The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing. I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro."

The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.



I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 3, 2026

Low-flying aircraft, loud explosions and columns of smoke were seen and heard during the early hours of Saturday morning, with several locations targeted across the capital. In response, Venezuela says it has deployed its armed forces for the "integral defence of the nation". It comes as the UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice for Venezuela, advising Britons against all travel to the country. "Those already there should shelter in place but be prepared to change plans quickly if necessary," it confirmed. It comes amid warnings that travel insurance may be invalid if people travel in spite of the advice.

The action follows threats from Trump and ramped up military pressure against Maduro linked to what the US President claims to be an ongoing war on drug cartels. However, Venezuela's government was seen to denounce the aggression, accusing the US of "attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence". It comes as opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado - a figure backed by Trump - added that she is focused on achieving a peaceful transition. "We have plans and teams ready to take control on day one," she said, outlining that she wasn't involved in any part of the US decision making process.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the US President said: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been captured alongside his wife. Picture: Truth Social

In the Truth Social post, uploaded shortly after 9:30am GMT, Trump wrote: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. "This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago." "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP". In response to US action, Russia expressed its "concern" over events, with Putin famously expressing his support for the Venezuelan leader. In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry branded it a "matter of deep concern and condemnation". "The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded," it added. "Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism and a willingness to build relationships of trust and predictability."

The explosions reportedly began at 1:50am local time, with one targeting Fort Tiona, the headquarters of the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense. The southern part of the city, located close to a major military base, has been left without power, as have several other areas, according to reports. Meanwhile, a column of smoke has been seen rising from La Carlota airport. Locals from several neighbourhoods reportedly poured into the streets amid the chaotic scenes.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by the US. Picture: Alamy