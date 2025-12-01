The phone call came as tensions between the United States and Venezuela reached boiling point, with a US land invasion now expected to begin in the coming weeks

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has reportedly warned Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro to leave the country or face immediate consequences during a phone call between the two leaders.

Nicolas Maduro Receives A Contingent At Miraflores On The Venezuelan Student Day. Picture: Getty

According to a report in the Miami Herald, Mr Maduro responded by asking for global amnesty, which was rejected. Ultimately, Mr Maduro rejected Mr Trump’s calls to resign. The phone call came as tensions between the United States and Venezuela reached boiling point, with a US land invasion now expected to begin in the coming weeks. On Sunday, Mr Trump jumped to the defence of his Secretary of War after he was accused of ordering troops to “leave no survivors” when hitting an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean. It was reported that Pete Hesgeth verbally told defence officials to "kill everybody" after an attack on a vessel off the coast of Trinidad carrying 11 people, which left only two survivors.

After Mr Hesgeth's alleged kill order, the two survivors, who were said to be clinging on the remnants of the boat, were "blown apart in the water" during the second strike, The Washington Post reported. However, Mr Hesgeth refuted the allegations as “fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland” in a statement on X. Donald Trump's administration began striking boats in the Caribbean in September after claiming they were being used to traffic drugs to the US without providing evidence.

The USS Gravely, a US Navy warship, departs the Port of Port of Spain on October 30, 2025. Picture: Getty