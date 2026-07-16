Donald Trump has reversed a temporary suspension on ICE traffic stops, allowing federal immigration agents to resume using the tactic to make arrests just a day after senior officials paused the practice.

The move comes after immigration agents fatally shot two drivers in Texas and Maine within days of each other, prompting fresh scrutiny of the agency's enforcement tactics.

White House border czar Tom Homan said on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would suspend most vehicle stops on an indefinite but temporary basis to review procedures and "make sure ICE agents are safe and doing the right thing."

However, the president overruled both Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin the following day after Homan's comments drew criticism from Republicans, including conservative political strategist Mike Davis.

Explaining his decision on social media, Trump said: "We must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.'s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!"

Read more: Trump blasts claims his Reflecting Pool renovation was to blame for damage to DC landmark

Read more: US launches fourth consecutive night of strikes on Iran hours after Trump makes Strait of Hormuz threat