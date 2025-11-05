Donald Trump has issued a fiery four-word response to his “worst nightmare” Zohran Mamdani winning the New York City mayoral race.

Taking to his TruthSocial platform in the wake of Mamdani’s victory, Trump wrote: “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

Trump has been clear in his opposition to the young Democrat, branding him a communist and threatening to pull federal funding from his home city. He also threatened to arrest and deport him if he won.

The 34-year-old defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to become the city's first Muslim mayor and the first of South Asian heritage.

He will also become the city's youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1.

The Democrats also won governor races in Virginia and New Jersey, the only states electing new chief executives this year.

They also swept a trio of state Supreme Court contests in swing-state Pennsylvania and ballots measures from Colorado to Maine.

Elsewhere on TruthSocial, Trump blamed the goverment shutdown on the election losses.