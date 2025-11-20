Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday despite a war of words between the two men.

Writing on social media, the US President confirmed that he would be meeting with the Democrat, claiming that it was Mr Mamdani who had reached out for a meeting.

Mamdani had become a frequent subject of Mr Trump's rants, with the President declaring the self-defined democratic socialists as a "communist".

On Thursday, Trump wrote: "Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani, has asked for a meeting.

