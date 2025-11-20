Trump and NYC mayor-elect Mamdani to meet at White House
The two men will meet for the first time on Friday despite a vicious war of words between them
Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday despite a war of words between the two men.
Writing on social media, the US President confirmed that he would be meeting with the Democrat, claiming that it was Mr Mamdani who had reached out for a meeting.
Mamdani had become a frequent subject of Mr Trump's rants, with the President declaring the self-defined democratic socialists as a "communist".
On Thursday, Trump wrote: "Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani, has asked for a meeting.
"We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!"
The 34-year-old state assemblyman beat independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a keenly-watched race on a night of big wins for Democrats.
Mr Cuomo had been backed by Mr Trump in a fruitless attempt to steer voters away from Mamdani.
Ugandan-American Mamdani was laser-focussed on the sky-high cost of living in the US's largest city, a topic which Mr Trump is now attempting to fix after damaging off-year elections a fortnight ago.
During his victory speech, Mr Mamdani took aim at Trump directly.
He memorably told his supporters: "Donald Trump. Because I know you are watching. I have just four words for you: Turn the volume up.
"Hear me when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us."