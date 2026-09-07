Trump shares map renaming New Mexico as 'New America' and hits out at 'vote cheating state'
The US President later clarified the post where he blasted New Mexico as one of the "vote cheating states"
Donald Trump has caused controversy on social media after posting a map showing New Mexico renamed as "New America".
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The image depicted the state with a large red cross through the centre of the word Mexico, with its replacement written underneath.
The map was posted onto the US President's TruthSocial platform but was also shared by the White House's official X account.
No further context or caption was provided, and comes just days after he ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed "Lake America", in an apparent swipe at Canada amid the trade stand-off between the two nations.
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September 6, 2026
However, he later wrote in a separate post: "Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA.
"So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!"
The President does have the power to rename geographic landmarks but is not able to constitutionally rename states, that process would need to happen within the state.
Senator Martin Heinrich, from New Mexico, hit back at the post and wrote on X: "Three things I will always call by their actual names.
"The Gulf of Mexico, Lake Ontario, New Mexico."
Gabe Vasquez, of the 2nd Congressional District, said in a statement: "You don’t get to erase New Mexico. Not our name. Not our history. Not our culture."
Last January, shortly after returning to office, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America".
His office officially changed the name of the Gulf, and the Alaskan peak Danali, the tallest mountain in North America, to Mount McKinley.
Google Maps said the change would be visible in the US, with both names appearing as visible to users outside of the country.
However, in Mexico, it remains the Gulf of Mexico.