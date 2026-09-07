The US President later clarified the post where he blasted New Mexico as one of the "vote cheating states"

President Donald Trump caused a stir after posting the map renaming New Mexico, "New America". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has caused controversy on social media after posting a map showing New Mexico renamed as "New America".

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However, he later wrote in a separate post: "Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. "So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!" The President does have the power to rename geographic landmarks but is not able to constitutionally rename states, that process would need to happen within the state. Senator Martin Heinrich, from New Mexico, hit back at the post and wrote on X: "Three things I will always call by their actual names. "The Gulf of Mexico, Lake Ontario, New Mexico."

Trump also gave the order to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" last month. Picture: Alamy