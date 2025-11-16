Longtime Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene said she had been contacted by private security firms after a row with President Trump online

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican of Georgia) speaks at a press conference on the Epstein files at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

President Trump has hit out at long time Republican and Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene online, in a row she claims is over her support for releasing files about Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Calling her "wacky Marjorie" on social media platform Truth Social, the president withdrew his support, saying he would support any challenger who wants to take Ms Greene's seat in Georgia. The feud comes only weeks after Ms Greene broke ranks with the president, seemingly stemming from her call to release all files on now-dead peadophile, Jeffery Epstein. Following his outburst, Ms Greene said she had been receiving threats from what she called “his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid)", and had concerns over her personal safety. After a record 43-day government shutdown ended this week, a petition to vote on the full release of the files received enough signatures to bring it to a vote in the House of Representatives. Ms Greene was one of four Republicans who joined with Democrats to compel the House vote. Although no date was confirmed, the president called the files a "hoax" and accursed the Democrats of using them to "try to deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN". Read more: Trump believes he has 'obligation' to sue BBC for up to $5bn over Capitol Riot speech Read more: ‘500 days of failure’ in office for Keir Starmer, says SNP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been a longtime supporter and ally of President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

The vote comes amongst a flurry of controversy around the disgraced financier. Thousands of documents connected to the scandal were released earlier this week, including hundreds of emails - some of which reference Mr Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson, as well as other notable names. Epstein, who took his own life in prison in 2019 while awaiting a trial for sex trafficking charges, was accused of running a "vast network" of underage girls for sex, which he denied. He already had a previous conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, and was registered as a sex offender.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” Trump fumed on social media. Picture: Alamy

Trump: All Majorie does is "COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN" In a post on Truth Social overnight, Mr Trump said: "all I see "Wacky" Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! He claims it "began" when he sent her a poll suggesting a lack of support to run for senator or governor. "She was at 12%, and didn't have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement - which she wasn't about to get!)" he wrote. The president went on to claim "she has told many people that she is upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore", before adding: "I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day." "I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support." Trump continued his tirade many hours later, adding "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured speaking during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, says she has concerns over her safety following Trump's outburst online. Picture: Alamy