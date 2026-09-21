Donald Trump's banning of news organisations from the White House has backfired - as footage from his event was broadcast with inaudible sound.

After he banned CNN, MSNOW and Politico, the other networks that make up the press pool boycotted the event in solidarity.

“There will be no replacement pool put in place,” wrote Bryan Boughton, Fox News’ Washington bureau chief and chair of the White House television pool to media colleagues.

The pool had been slated to cover the ribbon-cutting of Trump's new helipad on the White House lawn on Monday.

Instead, the footage that was broadcast on Trump-friendly network Newsmax saw the President's speech unable to be heard.

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