Mr Miliband has made a number of outspoken comments about the US President in the past

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband arriving in Downing Street, London, for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The White House is said to be concerned over Andy Burnham’s decision to appoint Ed Miliband as Foreign Secretary, amid fears his past criticism of Donald Trump could strain relations with Washington.

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Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood arriving in Downing Street on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Miliband has also made a number of outspoken comments about the US President in the past. In 2016, he said the world must “resist the worst of Trumpism”, while later accusing Mr Trump of having “lowered the bar for idiocy”. Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s former chief strategist, claimed the US had warned Mr Burnham’s team that Mr Miliband’s appointment would be “injurious” to the special relationship. He said: “The Trump administration took the extraordinary step of warning the new Prime Minister that the United States would view the appointment of ‘red diaper’ baby and self-described socialist Ed Miliband as very injurious to the ‘special relationship’. “Burnham could not care less – he appointed this twit anyway.”

Trump’s former chief strategist, claimed the US had warned Mr Burnham’s team that Mr Miliband’s appointment would be “injurious” to the special relationship. Picture: Alamy