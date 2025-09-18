Trump has urged Starmer to use the military to stop the boats. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

US President Donald Trump has urged Sir Keir Starmer to deploy the military to crack down on migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking during a joint press conference with Sir Keir at Chequers, Mr Trump said illegal migration could “destroy” countries as he issued a stark warning to the Prime Minister. He compared Britain's small boats crisis to the influx of migrants in the US and advised Sir Keir to take notes from his mass deportation raids. Mr Trump said: “What I saw happening, with millions of people pouring into our country, I couldn’t stand to watch it, and we’ve done a great job.” He added: “The last three months we had zero – from millions of people a year ago, we had zero people enter our country illegally”. Speaking alongside Sir Keir, he continued: “I think your situation is very similar. You have people coming in and I told the Prime Minister I would stop it, and it doesn’t matter if you call out the military, it doesn’t matter what means you use. Read more: LIVE: Send in the military to tackle small boat crisis Trump tells Starmer as historic state visit comes to an end Read more: Trump jokes AI is ‘taking over the world’ as he hails multimillion pound tech deal between US and UK

Migrants travel in an inflatable boat across the English Channel. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir pointed to steps his government has made in recent weeks to tackle the crisis, including the first return under the one-in, one-out deal with France, which took place on Thursday morning. It came just hours before the Prime Minister’s talks with Mr Trump. The migrant, from India, is believed to have been flown to Paris on an Air France passenger plane from Heathrow on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron struck a 'one in, one out' migrant deal. Picture: Getty