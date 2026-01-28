The president was speaking at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit in Washington

President Donald Trump talks with Nicki Minaj during the launch of a program known as Trump Accounts at Carnegie Mellon Auditorium. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nicki Minaj made a surprise guest appearance on stage alongside Donald Trump who complimented the pop star's nails.

Trump even joked that he wanted to grow his own during the bizarre address, where Minaj confessed to being the president's "number one fan." The 43-year-old singer has previously faced criticism and deleted her Instagram account following backlash over lending her support to Trump. She was sat in the front row of the address in Washington on Wednesday when Trump paused and said one of his daughters had been jealous when she heard Minaj was attending the event.

Nicki Minaj waves to President Donald Trump as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent applauds during the launch of a program known as Trump Accounts. Picture: Alamy

As she joined him on stage, the president said: "I said, I am going to let my nails grow, because I love those nails. "I’m going to let those nails grow." Defending her support for him, she told the crowd: "I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more." The speeches came at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit. Trump said Minaj would be "investing hundreds of thousands of dollars" into the so-called Trump accounts, which will benefit children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. They will receive $1,000 (£724) from the federal government, which will be invested and held until the children turn 18.

Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump hold hands during the launch. Picture: Alamy