Trump compliments Nicki Minaj's nails while pair hold hands during bizarre joint address on Washington stage
The president was speaking at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit in Washington
Nicki Minaj made a surprise guest appearance on stage alongside Donald Trump who complimented the pop star's nails.
Trump even joked that he wanted to grow his own during the bizarre address, where Minaj confessed to being the president's "number one fan."
The 43-year-old singer has previously faced criticism and deleted her Instagram account following backlash over lending her support to Trump.
She was sat in the front row of the address in Washington on Wednesday when Trump paused and said one of his daughters had been jealous when she heard Minaj was attending the event.
As she joined him on stage, the president said: "I said, I am going to let my nails grow, because I love those nails.
"I’m going to let those nails grow."
Defending her support for him, she told the crowd: "I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.
"The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."
The speeches came at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit.
Trump said Minaj would be "investing hundreds of thousands of dollars" into the so-called Trump accounts, which will benefit children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.
They will receive $1,000 (£724) from the federal government, which will be invested and held until the children turn 18.
She said that she would not let the billionaire president’s opponents "get away with bullying him and you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work."
She added: "He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen."
The pair also held hands while on stage.
Trump acknowledged that Minaj has been "a big supporter and fan" who has taken "a little heat on occasion" from her fans but has remained "an unbelievable supporter."