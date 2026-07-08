He claimed: 'We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier'

President Trump claimed that '111 missiles' were shot by 'the Islamic Republic of Japan'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

President Trump made two significant fumbles while addressing the press at a NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday.

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“What would you like to ask him, because I’m going to ask him that question,” he added. The moment was ignored by Zelenskyy, whose track record of diplomatic skirmishes with Trump is already marred enough without adding to it with a litany of others - especially considering Ukrainian reliance on US military aid. This comes after high-profile stumbles by the President, including joking about Pearl Harbour during a meeting with the Japanese prime minister in March.