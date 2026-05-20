Trump mobile phone finally released - but handset is no longer 'Made in the USA' and comes with glaring glitch
The $499 device has finally been sent out to pre-order customers months behind schedule
The brand new "Trump Mobile T1" has finally arrived to pre-order customers after a nine-month delay - but it came with a suspected flaw.
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The smartphone device, which was announced by the US President's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, last summer, retails at $499 and was sent to buyers and some members of the media this week.
However, it was soon discovered that the phone was no longer marketed as "Made in the USA," despite it being initially advertised as an "all-American" phone carrier, which would honour the tenth anniversary of Trump's decision to run for the White House.
The country's flag design on the back of the handset, which was originally due to be released last August, also appears to have 11 stripes instead of 13.
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The company has since changed the language on its website to "designed with American values in mind" instead.
Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien told USA Today that the phones were assembled in the US and that models will use components "primarily manufactured in America".
He added that the company was "incredibly pleased with the interest in both the Trump Mobile service and the T1 phones".
However, technology experts told NBC News that the device appears to resemble an HTC U-24 Pro, which is made in Taiwan.
Shahram Mokhtari, an engineer at tech repair company iFixit told the publication: "It looks physically very similar, and that matches with what we've been told so far."
Your phone. Your number. Your choice.— Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 19, 2026
It’s time to switch to wireless service that puts Americans first. Keep your phone, keep your number, and upgrade your experience with Trump Mobile today. https://t.co/eGFgJ5YF0Z pic.twitter.com/bqH3BkleNR
Following its review, NBC News wrote: "We tested the Trump Mobile phone. It was 9 months late, comes pre-loaded with Truth Social, and is no longer 'Made in the USA.'
Technology site The Verge has also been tracking the widely anticipated release.
Citing the flag error, the publication's Dominic Preston said: "The 13 stripes represent the 13 colonies that broke away from British rule to fight for independence, so you probably shouldn’t just lop two of them off."
To purchase a phone, customers must provide a $100 refundable deposit and join the waitlist. They will then have to pay $47.45 per month for the plan.