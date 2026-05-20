The $499 device has finally been sent out to pre-order customers months behind schedule

The phone is available for $499. Picture: Trump Mobile

By Alex Storey

The brand new "Trump Mobile T1" has finally arrived to pre-order customers after a nine-month delay - but it came with a suspected flaw.

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The smartphone device, which was announced by the US President's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, last summer, retails at $499 and was sent to buyers and some members of the media this week. However, it was soon discovered that the phone was no longer marketed as "Made in the USA," despite it being initially advertised as an "all-American" phone carrier, which would honour the tenth anniversary of Trump's decision to run for the White House. The country's flag design on the back of the handset, which was originally due to be released last August, also appears to have 11 stripes instead of 13. Read more: 'Old friends' Xi and Putin to meet in Beijing 'for tea' after Trump visit Read more: Starmer extends fuel duty freeze for the rest of the year - but faces fury over Russian oil deal

The website describes it as "Designed with American values in mind, the T1 delivers top-tier performance, sleek design, and powerful features, all without the inflated price tag". Picture: Alamy

The company has since changed the language on its website to "designed with American values in mind" instead. Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien told USA Today that the phones were assembled in the US and that models will use components "primarily manufactured in America". He added that the company was "incredibly pleased with the interest in both the Trump Mobile service and the T1 phones". However, technology experts told NBC News that the device appears to resemble an HTC U-24 Pro, which is made in Taiwan. Shahram Mokhtari, an engineer at tech repair company iFixit told the publication: "It looks physically very similar, and that matches with what we've been told so far."

Your phone. Your number. Your choice.



It’s time to switch to wireless service that puts Americans first. Keep your phone, keep your number, and upgrade your experience with Trump Mobile today. https://t.co/eGFgJ5YF0Z pic.twitter.com/bqH3BkleNR — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 19, 2026