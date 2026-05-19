Donald Trump, left, has repeatedly hit out at Republican congressman Thomas Massie. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Thomas Massie has mocked Donald Trump after the US president unleashed a barrage of public attacks on the Republican congressman ahead of a crucial primary election in Kentucky.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"Moron", "loser", and "lowlife" are just some of the insults the US president has dished out to the Kentucky politician standing against Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein in Kentucky's Republican primary. Trump handpicked and endorsed the former Navy SEAL in the hopes of humiliating Massie, who has been a thorn in the president’s side for years. Massie has voted against many of Trump’s policies and also put intense pressure on the US Justice Department to release all the files on paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to whom Trump had known ties. Trump continued to hurl abuse at Massie as voters headed to the polls on Tuesday. In his latest string of insults, he branded him "the worst congressman in the history of our country" and "a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL." Read more: White House ballroom will 'protect all of Washington', Trump vows as he unveils designs for 'drone-proof' military complex Read more: Trump delays planned Iran attacks but warns of 'full, large-scale assault' if no deal reached

Thomas Massie has called on the DOJ to release all the files it has on Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

But Massie has appeared unbothered by the noise, telling CBS News: "He knows I'm tough to beat. He added: "He's literally losing sleep over this race, because he's in with both feet. I think their polling shows what our polling shows, which is there's a better than half chance that we're going to win this race… I'm going to win." He also hit out at Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was in Kentucky to support to the Gallrein campaign. "How much personal time do you have when you're supposed to be monitoring a war in Iran?" Massie said. Massie said: "You don't send the Secretary of War to Kentucky during a war if you think your candidate is up 10 points. That's what you do when you realize your whole campaign is imploding."

Pete Hegseth visited Kentucky in support of primary candidate Ed Gallrein. Picture: Getty