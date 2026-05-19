‘He’s losing sleep over this’: Trump mocked as Republican congressman bats away President’s insults
Thomas Massie has mocked Donald Trump after the US president unleashed a barrage of public attacks on the Republican congressman ahead of a crucial primary election in Kentucky.
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"Moron", "loser", and "lowlife" are just some of the insults the US president has dished out to the Kentucky politician standing against Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein in Kentucky's Republican primary.
Trump handpicked and endorsed the former Navy SEAL in the hopes of humiliating Massie, who has been a thorn in the president’s side for years.
Massie has voted against many of Trump’s policies and also put intense pressure on the US Justice Department to release all the files on paedophile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to whom Trump had known ties.
Trump continued to hurl abuse at Massie as voters headed to the polls on Tuesday.
In his latest string of insults, he branded him "the worst congressman in the history of our country" and "a disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL."
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But Massie has appeared unbothered by the noise, telling CBS News: "He knows I'm tough to beat.
He added: "He's literally losing sleep over this race, because he's in with both feet. I think their polling shows what our polling shows, which is there's a better than half chance that we're going to win this race… I'm going to win."
He also hit out at Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was in Kentucky to support to the Gallrein campaign. "How much personal time do you have when you're supposed to be monitoring a war in Iran?" Massie said.
Massie said: "You don't send the Secretary of War to Kentucky during a war if you think your candidate is up 10 points. That's what you do when you realize your whole campaign is imploding."
Trump's anger at Massie deepened after he voted against the president’s "big, beautiful" tax and spending bill last year, arguing it added trillions to the US’ national debt.
He also backed revoking US tariffs on Canada and voted to stop US drug strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and against Trump’s ongoing war in Iran.
However, Massie has previously tried to highlight the areas where he and Trump agree.
Speaking on the campaign trail in Shelbyville, Kentucky, he said: “I voted with the party 90% of the time.
"The problem we have is not that I'm voting against the Republican Party up there, it's that the Republican Party up there is sometimes voting against Republican people back home. That's the 10% of the time."