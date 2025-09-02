Donald Trump has addressed speculation about his health and rumours of his death, as he announced the US Space Command will be moved from Colorado to Alabama.

Unfounded rumours swirled on social media and conspiracy theorists pointed to the fact that President Trump hadn’t been seen publicly since his Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Speculation was further fuelled by Vice President JD Vance’s interview on Wednesday with USA Today, in which he said he’s ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred.

Mr Trump revealed he hadn't heard about rumours of his death when asked by a reporter at the press conference today.

He said last week he did numerous news conferences, and then didn't do anything for two days, and people assumed something was wrong.

He added: "Biden wouldn't do them for months. You wouldn't see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."

President Trump said he was "very active" over the weekend, before blaming the "fake news" for the rumours.

He slammed the media saying they have "so little credibility".

