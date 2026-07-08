A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's name must remain off the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts while he challenges a judge’s order that required its removal.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied the Trump administration's request to pause the lower court order in a lawsuit brought by Democratic Representative ​Joyce Beatty, a Kennedy Center board member.

Trump’s name was removed from the centre's facade and signage in a pre-dawn operation last month after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the removal and blocked Trump's plans to close the center for renovations.

The center's board, which Trump chairs, voted in December to rename it The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Workers began affixing his name to the building the next day.

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