By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has deployed hundreds of National Guard soldiers from Texas to an army base outside of Chicago as he continues his threats to bring the military down on Democratic-led cities.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has slammed Mr Trump for using “pawns” and "political props" in a bid to take control of cities led by Democrats. The troops’ arrival in Illinois comes after a judge rejected calls to block their deployment, which has been labelled "illegal, dangerous and unconstitutional". Republicans, however, have hailed Mr Trump’s bid to take over cities across America. Read more: Trump crackdown sees plummeting US-Mexico illegal crossing numbers at lowest number since 1970 Read more: Judge rejects calls to block Trump’s deployment of National Guard to Chicago

"The elite Texas National Guard are on the ground and ready to go," said Greg Abbott, Republican governor of Texas, in a post on X. "They are putting America first by ensuring that the federal government can safely enforce federal law." Despite mass protests across the city, Border Patrol agents began making arrests in Chicago last month, targeting mostly Latino areas. The Trump administration did not tell Chicago officials that the National Guard would be deployed in the city, Officials in Will County said. "The arrival of the National Guard by the Trump Administration is an aggressive overreach. Our federal government moving armed troops into our community should be alarming to everyone," Will County's executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said.

