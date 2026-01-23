Donald Trump claimed NATO troops stayed "a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan.

Trump's 'insulting' and 'wrong' claims about NATO in Afghanistan draw criticism from Labour and Tories. Picture: Getty Images

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has provoked outrage among MPs and former MPs on both sides of the political spectrum after claiming NATO troops stayed away from the front line in Afghanistan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president made his comments in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked. He said: “We’ve never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.” His remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with critics pointing to the 457 British deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam. Former Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood slammed the comments, noting the "immense" sacrifice paid by NATO allies when the US invoked Article 5 after 9/11. Read more: Putin orders Zelenskyy to hand over territory for peace - as Trump's envoys engage in marathon overnight talks in Moscow Read more: Donald Trump 'withdraws Canadian PMs invitation' to Board of Peace invite amid row over Davos speech

457 British soldiers were killed in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

He told LBC News: “What Donald Trump says is an absolute insult to not just British troops but all the NATO allies. "He complains about NATO, he's complained about the lack of funding for NATO by NATO countries at 2%. And to some degree he's right in that respect. "But any time that America has called for help, we have been there. "Afghanistan is a prime example. The first time, the only time Article 5 has ever been called. Our troops fought bravely. The sacrifice was immense. "And to then to insult troops in this way is absolutely astonishing. But it's been done for his domestic audience." Mr Trump's comments were similarly criticised by former Defence Secretary Dame Penny Mordaunt. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Dame Penny reflected on the "individual stories of heroism". "The SAS and the SBS did incredible things to save US hostages," she said. "The RAF, the Army Air Corps and the Royal Marines performed again, putting their lives in danger. Incredible actions to rescue and retrieve US personnel." She added: "It is of course not true what the president has said... And at times like this, I think we just have to remember and focus with the US on our common threats and our common interests and ignore this kind of chat from the president.”

‘It is quite wrong to say what he said.’



Former Defence Secretary @PennyMordaunt condemns Trump’s claim that NATO troops stayed away from the front lines in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/EEMB4qsq2a — LBC (@LBC) January 23, 2026

Condemnation of Mr Trump's comment has united Labour and the Conseratives, with Care Minister Stephen Kinnock repeating the claim that the presiden't words were wrong. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Kinnock praised British armed forces as the "definition of courage, patriotism, professionalism [and] dedication". He said: "They sacrificed so much for our country and have done for hundreds of years." "I do feel very strongly that the president's comments are wrong," he continued. Mr Kinnock said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks on a regular basis with the US president, and is working behind the scenes to build alliances. He said he is sure Sir Keir will be raising the comments with the president. "We do have a prime minister who will stand up for the values and principles I know he's incredibly proud of our armed forces, and he will make that clear to the president," he added.