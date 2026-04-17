The President said he rejected their offer for help unless they wanted to "load up their ships with oil"

President Donald Trump launched another insult towards Nato after Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz would be reopening. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has blasted Nato as "useless" and told them to "stay away unless they want to load their shops with oil" after Iran announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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A ship anchored off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

"I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT." The Strait's closure had caused global energy prices to soar, but the price of crude oil fell sharply after Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi's announcement on Friday. Writing on X, the Iranian official said: "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran." Upon hearing the news about the strait being reopened, Trump posted on Truth Social: "IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!"

In a series of posts to the social media platform following the news, Trump paid tribute to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and the UAE for their "great bravery and help". In his announcement, it was unclear which ceasefire Aragchi was referring to in his post about reopening the strait but Trump posted: "Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!" He rounded off the posts by writing: "A GREAT AND BRILLIANT DAY FOR THE WORLD! DJT", and "Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP". Trump has repeatedly criticised Nato throughout the conflict for what he deemed as a lack of assistance to the US.

Trump took to TruthSocial to once again slam Nato. Picture: TruthSocial