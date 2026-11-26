Russia must avoid actions that expand its war in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump and Nato chief Mark Rutte warned in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The leaders called for a "peaceful" end to the war as soon as possible after the pair met in Florida to discuss the conflict.

It comes after the Republican leader, who has been critical of America's Western ⁠allies, met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week in Asia, referring to each as his "friend."

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," Trump and Rutte said in their joint statement.

Trump's meeting with ​Putin triggered a backlash from domestic Democratic opponents and European allies, with the latter having ‌pushed ⁠to be included in US-backed talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Rutte, who has repeatedly tried to soothe tension within Nato ​and keep Trump onside, has said it was normal for major ​nuclear powers to meet.

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