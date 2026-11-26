Trump and Nato chief urge Putin not to expand Ukraine war as pair issue joint statement
The leaders also discussed the importance of "obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible".
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Russia must avoid actions that expand its war in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump and Nato chief Mark Rutte warned in a joint statement on Wednesday.
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The leaders called for a "peaceful" end to the war as soon as possible after the pair met in Florida to discuss the conflict.
It comes after the Republican leader, who has been critical of America's Western allies, met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week in Asia, referring to each as his "friend."
"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," Trump and Rutte said in their joint statement.
Trump's meeting with Putin triggered a backlash from domestic Democratic opponents and European allies, with the latter having pushed to be included in US-backed talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Rutte, who has repeatedly tried to soothe tension within Nato and keep Trump onside, has said it was normal for major nuclear powers to meet.
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Rutte and Trump also talked about boosting defence spending and investment in the United States and across Nato, according to their statement.
The US-Israeli war on Iran was also a focus of the meeting, the statement added, without specifying what was discussed on Iran.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been criticised by Trump, has said Europe had to be included in peace talks.
Trump has often hit out at Washington's Western and democratic allies over issues such as Nato spending, trade tariffs and what he calls their inadequate support for the war on Iran.
It comes as Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, wounding seven people and hitting a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
A series of loud explosions echoed across Kyiv overnight, and a large fire was still burning on Thursday morning on Kyiv's Left Bank, sending thick columns of dark smoke into the clear sky.
Meanwhile, Moscow said it had struck drone-related sites in the city.
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday it had hit two sites in Kyiv overnight. One was the Khimvolokno company, which makes parts for drone warheads, it said.
The other was a site run by the company Oakline, where drones were assembled and stored for Ukrainian drone and missile maker Fire Point.